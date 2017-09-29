Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-29-17

Top Stories: Missouri’s attempts to fend off Planned Parenthood’s challenge to statewide abortion rules have reached the U.S. Supreme Court. The News-Leader reports Attorney General Josh Hawley filed a brief with the Supreme Court yesterday, almost a week after Planned Parenthood asked the high court to step in and allow it to offer abortions at several clinics across Missouri. And activists held a People’s Town Hall in St. Louis last night. The event was held in response to Mayor Lyda Krewson canceling her town halls last week amid the civil unrest.