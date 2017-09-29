Missourinet

Duffy loses final start of the year. Royals turn attention to final weekend

Danny Duffy gave up a four-spot in the fifth inning as the Royals lost 4-1 to the Tigers at Kauffman Stadium.  A bases-clearing double by Nicholas Castellanos was the big blow as Detroit snapped a nine-game losing streak.  Paulo Orlando homered for the second straight game to provide the lone run for KC, which had just five hits in defeat.

>>Royals Begin Final Series Hosting D’backs Tonight

The Royals begin their final series of the season tonight against the playoff-bound Diamondbacks at “The K.”  Ian Kennedy makes his final start of 2017 for KC opposite former Royal Zack Greinke for Arizona.  The Royals are 78-and-81 and have to win all three games against the Snakes to avoid finishing under .500 this year.

>>Moose will be honored

The club will host a pregame ceremony on Saturday to honor third baseman Mike Moustakas for breaking the single-season home run record set by Steve Balboni in 1985.