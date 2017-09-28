STLBlues lose upcoming forward Fabbri to another knee injury

The Blues will play this season without forward Robby Fabbri. The 21-year-old will miss the upcoming season after reinjuring his surgically repaired left knee. Fabbri tore an ACL in February, limiting him to 51 games last season. He was cleared to play in last July but reinjured the knee in training camp. He had 11 goals and 18 assists last year.

Fabbri was on the ice for the start of training camp Sept. 15 and played his first preseason game Friday against the Washington Capitals.

The Blues and Fabbri will discuss the injury at a press conference Thursday.

The Blues are in Kansas City tonight to skate against the Minnesota Wild in preseason action. The teams meet at the Sprint Center, with faceoff set for 7 p.m. The Blues are 3-3 in exhibition play following Tuesday’s 5-2 loss at Columbus. St. Louis will close out the preseason Sunday at home against Washington.