Royals begin farewell victory lap with another win over Detroit

With free agency looming over players like Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar, the Royals will use the final few games to try to put on a show for loyal fans and celebrate the great accomplishments of this core group of players who brought the city their first World Series in 30 years back in 2015.

The winning continued Wednesday night.

Paulo Orlando hit a two-run blast in the seventh to help the Royals beat the Tigers, 7-4, at Kauffman Stadium. It was Orlando’s first homer of the season. Reliever Scott Alexander picked up the win and Mike Minor got the final two outs for his fourth save. Jeimer Candelario had two hits and three RBI in the loss. Reliever Drew VerHagen gave up the lone bomb to Orlando to fall to 0-and-3. Detroit has lost nine straight.

>>Royals Go For Sweep Of Tigers Tonight

The Royals will go for a three-game sweep of the Tigers tonight at “The K.” Danny Duffy makes his final start of the season for KC, while Detroit sends Daniel Norris to the mound. The Royals are 78-and-80 and need to win three of their last four games to avoid a losing season. The Royals finish up with three against Arizona starting tomorrow.

>>Royals’ Merrifield Aiming For AL Stolen Base Title

Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield has the chance to do something no Royals player has done in 17 seasons, lead the American League in stolen bases. Merrifield is currently tied with the Astros’ Cameron Maybin for the league lead with 33 steals. The Astros’ Jose Altuve is right behind with 32. Damon led the AL with 46 steals in 2000.