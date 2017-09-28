Hawley hires outside counsel to review allegations involving deadly police chase

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, R, has appointed Hal Goldsmith of St. Louis-based Bryan Cave, LLC as an independent counsel to investigate allegations of wrongdoing by the City of St. Louis and former Democratic Attorney General Chris Koster’s administration. The attorney for the family of Anthony Lamar Smith says the city and Koster’s office withheld evidence in the case involving Jason Stockley shooting to death Smith.

“Mr. Goldsmith will have full access to Attorney General Office files and personnel to ensure a comprehensive and unbiased review of the alleged wrongdoing,” Hawley said. “I am confident he will conduct a thorough and independent investigation.”

Protests have emerged in the St. Louis region almost daily since a judge’s ruling two weeks ago that has cleared former St. Louis police office Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of Smith. Stockley, who is white, shot Smith, who was African-American, during a police pursuit.

Goldsmith spent more than 20 years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. He specialized in the prosecution of government wrongdoing and brings his experience in legal ethics and internal investigations.