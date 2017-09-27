The Bill Pollock Show–#STLCards playoff outlook with five games to play (PODCAST)

It’s time to talk with our baseball expert Jeff Wilder after Matt Carpenter, Tommy Pham, Jed Gyorko and Randal Grichuk all homered as the Cardinals built an 8-3 lead and hung on to beat the Cubs 8-7 at Busch Stadium. Zach Duke got the win in relief of starter Carlos Martinez as the Cards prevented the Cubs from clinching the NL Central. Jake Arrieta took the loss.

The Brewers jumped out to a four-run first inning lead and held on to clip the Reds 7-6 in Milwaukee. Domingo Santana hit a three-run homer to highlight the four-run first. Josh Hader tossed two-and-two-thirds innings of two-run ball in relief of starter Zach Davies to notch the win. Corey Knebel picked up his 38th save.

The Rockies picked up a much-needed 6-0 win over the Marlins last night at Coors Field. Trevor Story hit a three-run homer during a four-run first. Nolan Arenado added a two-run shot in the fifth. Tyler Anderson struck out five over seven innings of four-hit ball to improve to 6-and-6.

Colorado remains a game-and-a-half ahead of Milwaukee and two-and-a-half ahead of the Cardinals for the second NL wild card spot. So, given the head-to-head matchup this weekend between the Brewers and Cards and the Rockies facing the Dodgers who will be gearing up for the playoffs, who will take that final playoff spot?

Plus, we discuss Jon Lester. The Cardinals have tried to be aggressive on the bases with the lefty on the mound, by why aren’t players running wild on a guy who refuses to throw over to first base?