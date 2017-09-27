Missouri lawmakers to discuss Lambert privatization and UM System student safety on Wednesday

A Missouri House committee will hold a hearing Wednesday morning in Clayton on numerous topics, including the issue of Lambert Airport privatization.

The Missouri House Special Committee on Urban Issues meets Wednesday morning at 9 at the St. Louis County Council Chambers in Clayton. That’s at 41 South Central Avenue.

Committee Chairman Courtney Curtis, D-Ferguson, confirms airport privatization will be discussed during the hearing.

Representative Curtis tells Missourinet the airport “has destroyed Kinloch” by buying out homes. Kinloch is a small municipality located in Curtis’ district.

Curtis wants to know about the likelihood of Airport privatization and has several other questions. St. Louis Lambert International Airport officials and representatives of the St. Louis Airport Commission have been invited.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) website says the FAA has accepted Lambert’s preliminary application to participate in a privatization pilot program.

Congress established the FAA’s Airport Privatization Pilot Program to explore privatization as a way of generating access to private capital for airport improvement and development.

The House committee is also scheduled to discuss issues involving student safety and the campus climate at the University of Missouri-Columbia and the UM System.