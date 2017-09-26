Teams hold the top spots in updated HS football rankings

CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. CBC (14), 5-1, 148, 1
2. Eureka (1), 6-0, 130, 2
3. Blue Springs, 4-2, 117, 4
4. Lee’s Summit West, 5-1, 104, 6
5. Kirkwood, 4-1, 100, 5
6. Park Hill, 4-2, 75, 3
7. Lindbergh, 6-0, 51, 8
8. Rockhurst, 4-2, 39, 7
9. Hazelwood Central, 5-1, 26, 9
10. Rock Bridge, 5-1, 20, NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Francis Howell
Also receiving votes: Ritenour (6-0), 13; Francis Howell (4-2), 2
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Vianney (15), 6-0, 150, 1
2. Staley, 6-0, 130, 2
3. Fort Zumwalt North, 6-0, 125, 3
4. Fort Osage, 5-1, 101, 5
5. Battle, 4-2, 80, 6
6. Liberty, 5-1, 77, 4
7. Pattonville, 3-2, 67, 7
8. Webster Groves, 3-1, 48, 8
9. Poplar Bluff, 6-0, 21, NR
10. Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 6-0, 10, NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Nixa, No. 10 Carthage
Also receiving votes: Nixa (5-1), 7; Lebanon (4-2), 4; Chaminade (2-3), 3; Glendale (4-2), 1; William Chrisman (4-2), 1
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Webb City (15), 6-0, 150, 1
2. Carl Junction, 5-1, 131, 2
3. Kearney, 5-1, 119, 3
4. Platte County, 5-1, 110, 4
5. Parkway Central, 5-1, 76, 6
6. Ladue, 4-2, 71, 7
7. Parkway North, 3-3, 46, 5
8. Camdenton, 5-1, 45, 9
9. Smithville, 6-0, 29, NR
10. St. Francis Borgia, 6-0, 27, NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Harrisonville, No. 10 West Plains
Also receiving votes: MICDS (4-2), 14; Hannibal (4-2), 4; St. Mary’s (5-1), 2; Harrisonville (3-3), 1
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. McCluer South-Berkeley (15), 5-0, 150, 1
2. Blair Oaks, 6-0, 134, 2
3. Park Hills Central, 6-0, 117, 3
4. Seneca, 6-0, 91, 6
5. Maryville, 5-1, 89, 5
6. Chillicothe, 5-1, 78, 4
7. Center, 5-1, 65, 7
8. Mt. Vernon, 5-1, 45, 8
9. Eldon, 5-1, 35, 10
10. Hogan Prep Academy, 6-0, NR
Dropped out” No. 9 Miller Career
Also receiving votes: Springfield Catholic (5-1), 2; Mexico (4-2), 1
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lamar (13), 5-0, 148, 1
2. Trinity (2), 5-0, 137, 2
3. Lutheran North, 6-0, 117, 3
4. Ava, 6-0, 105, 4
5. Lexington, 6-0, 76, 7
6. Centralia, 5-1, 62, 6
7. Cardinal Ritter, 5-1, 61, 8
8. North Callaway, 5-1, 48, 9
9. South Callaway, 5-1, 24, T10
10. Lafayette County, 6-0, 20, T10
Dropped out: No. 5 Mountain Grove
Also receiving votes: Mountain Grove (4-2), 14; Palmyra (5-1), 5; Brentwood (4-1), 4; Lathrop (5-1), 3; Malden (5-1), 1
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Valle Catholic (12), 6-0, 145, 1
2. Monroe City (3), 6-0, 133, 2
3. Marceline, 6-0, 122, 3
4. Hamilton-Penney, 5-1, 100, 4
5. Lincoln, 6-0, 89, 5
6. Pierce City, 6-0, 77, 7
7. Hayti, 5-1, 57, 6
8. Thayer, 5-1, 51, 8
9. Fayette, 5-1, 34, 10
10. Princeton, 6-0, 8, NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Lockwood
Also receiving votes: Lockwood (5-1), 3; Sarcoxie (6-0), 3; Westran (5-1), 3