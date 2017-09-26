Missourinet

Teams hold the top spots in updated HS football rankings

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. CBC (14), 5-1, 148, 1

2. Eureka (1), 6-0, 130, 2

3. Blue Springs, 4-2, 117, 4

4. Lee’s Summit West, 5-1, 104, 6

5. Kirkwood, 4-1, 100, 5

6. Park Hill, 4-2, 75, 3

7. Lindbergh, 6-0, 51, 8

8. Rockhurst, 4-2, 39, 7

9. Hazelwood Central, 5-1, 26, 9

10. Rock Bridge, 5-1, 20, NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Francis Howell

Also receiving votes: Ritenour (6-0), 13; Francis Howell (4-2), 2

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Vianney (15), 6-0, 150, 1

2. Staley, 6-0, 130, 2

3. Fort Zumwalt North, 6-0, 125, 3

4. Fort Osage, 5-1, 101, 5

5. Battle, 4-2, 80, 6

6. Liberty, 5-1, 77, 4

7. Pattonville, 3-2, 67, 7

8. Webster Groves, 3-1, 48, 8

9. Poplar Bluff, 6-0, 21, NR

10. Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 6-0, 10, NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Nixa, No. 10 Carthage

Also receiving votes: Nixa (5-1), 7; Lebanon (4-2), 4; Chaminade (2-3), 3; Glendale (4-2), 1; William Chrisman (4-2), 1

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Webb City (15), 6-0, 150, 1

2. Carl Junction, 5-1, 131, 2

3. Kearney, 5-1, 119, 3

4. Platte County, 5-1, 110, 4

5. Parkway Central, 5-1, 76, 6

6. Ladue, 4-2, 71, 7

7. Parkway North, 3-3, 46, 5

8. Camdenton, 5-1, 45, 9

9. Smithville, 6-0, 29, NR

10. St. Francis Borgia, 6-0, 27, NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Harrisonville, No. 10 West Plains

Also receiving votes: MICDS (4-2), 14; Hannibal (4-2), 4; St. Mary’s (5-1), 2; Harrisonville (3-3), 1

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. McCluer South-Berkeley (15), 5-0, 150, 1

2. Blair Oaks, 6-0, 134, 2

3. Park Hills Central, 6-0, 117, 3

4. Seneca, 6-0, 91, 6

5. Maryville, 5-1, 89, 5

6. Chillicothe, 5-1, 78, 4

7. Center, 5-1, 65, 7

8. Mt. Vernon, 5-1, 45, 8

9. Eldon, 5-1, 35, 10

10. Hogan Prep Academy, 6-0, NR

Dropped out” No. 9 Miller Career

Also receiving votes: Springfield Catholic (5-1), 2; Mexico (4-2), 1

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lamar (13), 5-0, 148, 1

2. Trinity (2), 5-0, 137, 2

3. Lutheran North, 6-0, 117, 3

4. Ava, 6-0, 105, 4

5. Lexington, 6-0, 76, 7

6. Centralia, 5-1, 62, 6

7. Cardinal Ritter, 5-1, 61, 8

8. North Callaway, 5-1, 48, 9

9. South Callaway, 5-1, 24, T10

10. Lafayette County, 6-0, 20, T10

Dropped out: No. 5 Mountain Grove

Also receiving votes: Mountain Grove (4-2), 14; Palmyra (5-1), 5; Brentwood (4-1), 4; Lathrop (5-1), 3; Malden (5-1), 1

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Valle Catholic (12), 6-0, 145, 1

2. Monroe City (3), 6-0, 133, 2

3. Marceline, 6-0, 122, 3

4. Hamilton-Penney, 5-1, 100, 4

5. Lincoln, 6-0, 89, 5

6. Pierce City, 6-0, 77, 7

7. Hayti, 5-1, 57, 6

8. Thayer, 5-1, 51, 8

9. Fayette, 5-1, 34, 10

10. Princeton, 6-0, 8, NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Lockwood

Also receiving votes: Lockwood (5-1), 3; Sarcoxie (6-0), 3; Westran (5-1), 3