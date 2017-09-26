Moose tied a Kansas City record as #Royals fall to Yanks (AUDIO)

Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning, but it was not nearly enough as the Royals fell 11-3 to the Yankees in the Bronx. Aaron Judge homered twice for the Yankees, bringing his total to 50, a rookie record. Royals rookie right-hander Jakob Junis gave up six runs in five-and-two-thirds innings to suffer his first loss since June 29, snapping his six-game winning streak.

Judge tied the rookie record at 49 with a homer off Junis in the third inning. He set the record when he launched one to left off reliever Trevor Cahill. Judge talked about reaching the milestone.

One more KC loss or Minnesota victory would officially eliminate the Royals from postseason contention.

>>Moustakas Ties Kansas City HR Record

Mike Moustakas hit his 38th home run in the 11-3 loss to the Yankees. That ties the Kansas City major league record for most home runs in a season. Bob Cerv hit 38 for the 1958 Kansas City Athletics. Cerv died in April at the age of 91.

>>Vargas Aiming For 18th Victory

Jason Vargas will start tonight when the Royals open their final homestand against the Tigers. Vargas will try to become the Royals’ first 18-game winner since Kevin Appier won 18 in 1993. Vargas is 0-and-2 against Detroit this season, allowing 13 runs in four-and-two-thirds innings.