Prisoner convicted of killing Missouri sheriff in 1987 to receive October 30 parole hearing

An October parole hearing has been scheduled in Jefferson City for an inmate who was convicted of the 1987 killing of a southwest Missouri sheriff.

50-year-old Brent Debler is serving a life sentence for second degree murder, and is currently incarcerated at the maximum-security Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC).

Brent Debler and his brother Shelby were convicted of the murder of Cedar County Sheriff Charles LaRew more than 30 years ago. It happened on July 26, 1987.

LaRew was shot in the head and killed by a .30 caliber rifle that discharged from a booby-trap device. LaRew was investigating a reported burglary near Caplinger Mills, when he was killed.

Caplinger Mills is north of Stockton. Cedar County is about 55 miles northwest of Springfield.

Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann tells Missourinet that Debler’s parole hearing is set for October 30. It will be at JCCC.

Current Cedar County Sheriff James “Jim Bob” McCrary told Missourinet on Friday that he and a Cedar County Sheriff’s deputy plan to attend that hearing in Jefferson City.

Sheriff McCrary opposes parole for Debler, saying that “he (Debler) took the life of a good man and doesn’t deserve to be turned loose.” McCrary says Debler is dangerous.

Shelby Debler was originally sentenced to death, but the death sentence was overturned and he is serving life. Shelby Debler, who is not eligible for parole, is also an inmate at JCCC.

Missouri’s Probation and Parole Board will not make a decision on October 30. It normally takes the Board four to six weeks to make a decision.

The Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial website says Mr. LaRew served more than 13 years with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Department, starting as a dispatcher and then deputy sheriff.

LaRew was elected Cedar County Sheriff in 1984. He died at the age of 35.