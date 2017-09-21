Moustakas sets Royals single season home run mark in win over Blue Jays

Mike Moustakas hit his 37th home run of the season, breaking Steve Balboni’s Royals record, as Kansas City smashed Toronto 15-5.

Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield also went deep and Jakob Junis allowed four runs, two earned, in 6 1/3 innings for the win. Junis upped his season record to 8-2 while improving to 5-0 with a 2.42 ERA over his past eight starts.

Moustakas went 3 for 4 and broke Balboni’s 1985 record with a solo blast to right in the sixth.

The Royals used an eight run second inning to propel on to the win which snapped a three-game losing streak.