Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-21-2017

Top Stories: A wide range of high-profile celebrities and politicians have been part of the long awaited grand opening of the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield. It’s the vision of Bass Pro Shops founder and CEO Johnny Morris, who says outdoor enthusiasm has a long lineage in the U.S. And The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) says the number of school districts holding classes four days a week has increased in the past year from 15 to 18. Neosho State Representative Bill Reiboldt supports the 2011 law that provided the optional four-day school week.