STLCards and Brewers close in on second NL Wild Card spot

Dexter Fowler hit a tying homer in the eighth inning and a go-ahead double in the 10th, helping the Cardinals rally past the Cincinnati Reds 8-7 on Tuesday night. This all followed after a five-run fourth inning put St. Louis on top after the Cardinals fell behind 4-0 early. The Cardinals took the lead early on a Yadier Molina three-run homer and Paul DeJong followed with his 23rd of the season.

Cardinals rookie Jack Flaherty lasted just two innings in his fourth major league start.

The Cubs ran their winning streak to seven games with a 2-1 victory over the Rays at Tropicana Field. Wade Davis struck out the side for his 32nd save. Kyle Schwarber homered for Chicago, which allowed only one hit. The Cubs lead the Brewers by three-and-a-half games in the NL Central and still six over the Cardinals with 12 games left.

Domingo Santana’s solo homer in the fourth was all the offense the Brewers needed in their 1-0 win over the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Chase Anderson struck out eight over six five-hit innings to improve to 11-and-3. Corey Knebel nailed down his 37th save.

Hunter Pence’s sac-fly RBI in the bottom of the ninth gave the Giants a 4-3 win over the Rockies in San Francisco. Charlie Blackmon clubbed a two-run double for Colorado, which has lost its last two. Colorado is now only a game ahead of Milwaukee for the second NL wild card spot, while the Cardinals are 3.5 out.