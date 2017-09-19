Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Press Box / The Bill Pollock Show–One quick fix could help the #Mizzou offense. Don’t be fast, just be right (PODCAST)

The Bill Pollock Show–One quick fix could help the #Mizzou offense. Don’t be fast, just be right (PODCAST)

By

The new cliche for college football head coaches is making sure their team plays well in all three phases of the game — offense, defense, special teams.  In my mind there is a fourth phase.  Coaching.

Barry Odom and his staff at Missouri have failed in the fourth phase.  They have not put their players in a position to be successful and I pinpoint one play in the first half of the Tigers 35-3 loss to Purdue to illustrate my point.  My one tip for the offense is simplistic, and could produce positive results.

I’ll explain the common sense fix on today’s podcast.