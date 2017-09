Top Stories: St. Louis Police used a technique called kettling Sunday night to box in about 100 people at a busy downtown intersection and arrest them for failing to disperse. It’s a tactic used to corral a group of people who fail to follow police orders. The action was taken after several windows were broken and concrete planters and trash cans overturned. And the Missouri Attorney General wants anti-rioting laws to be enforced, after this weekend’s vandalism across the St. Louis region.