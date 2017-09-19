Alumni group at shuttered western Missouri military school goes to court over ownership of WW I icon

Former students at the oldest military school west of the Mississippi River have taken a bank to court over its plan to auction off a monument.

The alumni association of the recently closed Wentworth Military Academy and College in Lexigton is fighting to retain control over a 94 year-old World War I Doughboy statue.

Since its founding 137 years ago in the era following the Civil War, the institution has seen its enrollment highs and lows. The student body swelled during the world wars and nosedived after the Vietnam War. After some gains following the 9-11 terrorist attacks, the high school and junior college saw its population and financial picture plummet like many other military academies in recent years.

Kansas City based Bank Midwest holds a lien on the property and is auctioning its inventory, including the Doughboy, on October 7th. The Lafayette County Circuit Court will hear arguments over the fate of the statue Tuesday morning at 9:30.

The Wentworth Alumni Association wants the bench to affirm that it’s the rightful of owner of the statue. It also claims the school and the bank have been inconsistent because they’ve observed ownership rights of other property and have returned items to those owners.

Wentworth graduate and attorney George Hittner, who is representing the alumni along with two other lawyers, says the list of items being returned includes a Vietnam era “Huey” helicopter that’s being sent back to the U.S. Army.

“Many things have been returned, and are not being subject to the auction,” said Hittner. “And all we are asking is for the same treatment of our Doughboy.”

Wentworth alumni contends that they paid for the Doughboy and dedicated him in 1923 to the memory of 16 Wentworth Cadets who died in World War I. Members of the group are gathering after the court hearing to salute the Doughboy, which was a requirement for first year students at the school.

The monument is one of about 140 copies created by sculptor Ernest Moore Viquesney, (1876-1946). The statues, referred to as the “Spirit of the American Doughboy”, were sold during the 1920s as a tribute to soldiers. Doughboy was an informal term for members of the Army and Marine Corp. during World War I.

At Wentworth, first year cadets, known as RAT’s (Recruit at Training), were ordered to salute the 5 1/2-foot–tall Doughboy from a 12-foot distance in their first year. They were also forbidden from walking behind him or approaching him.

Hittner said the Doughboy holds a unique place in the minds of school alumni. “It’s a statue that has the names of fellow alumni who died in the First World War on the statue. And it’s just a very, very well entrenched symbol of not only the service and sacrifice of Wentworth alums, but of the school and everybody’s time spent there since 1923 (the year it was installed)”.

Jim Sellers is a Wentworth alum with deep connections to the school. He’s the great-great-grandson of founder Stephen G. Wentworth, and the great grandson of Sandford Sellers, who was its Superintendent between 1880-and-1938.

Sellers says the Doughboy holds special meaning for former students. “It’s always represented to those of us who have attended Wentworth, service, duty, honor and country,” said Sellers. “It’s a very important part of the Wentworth experience, its culture and its legacy.”

Hittner, the alumni attorney, says the group has a legitimate claim to the statue. “(Neither) the bank, nor the school has produced any documentation that they own that Doughboy. It is the alumni’s position that it needs to be returned because ownership never changed hands.”

Bank Midwest didn’t respond to a request for comment on the issue by Missourinet.

The Alumni Association wants to preserve the Doughboy for public display. Its court document offers options, including the lawn of the Lexington Courthouse or a potential Wentworth Museum.

The statue at the school is one of three known Doughboys on public display in the state. The others stand on the lawns of the Pettis County Courthouse in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia, and the Polk County Courthouse in southwest Missouri’s Bolivar.

Sellers says the school’s former students have strong ties to each other, regardless of the era when they when they were at the institution. “One of the amazing things about Wentworth is the extent to which all of us, regardless of when we attended, have a very common shared experience, and a deep kinship and bond of that experience.”