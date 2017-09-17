Hunt scores twice as Chiefs hold off Eagles

Rookie running back Kareem Hunt had 109 total yards and two touchdowns to help the Chiefs edge the Eagles 27-20 in Kansas City.

Hunt collected 81 rushing yards and both of his scores on the ground and added 28 yards on three receptions in the winning effort. Travis Kelce caught eight balls for 103 yards including the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Alex Smith finished 21-of-28 for 251 yards and a score as the Chiefs improved to 2-0.

Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz threw for 333 yards, two touchdowns and a costly interception in defeat. He was also sacked six times as the Eagles dropped to 1-and-1 on the year.