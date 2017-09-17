Elimination number in single digits for #Royals and #STLCards

Indians 3, Royals 2

CLEVELAND — Corey Kluber pitched seven scoreless innings and Edwin Encarnacion belted his 36th home run as Cleveland defeated Kansas

City.

Kluber (17-4), who struck out nine and did not walk a batter, has

pitched 22 consecutive scoreless innings over his last three

starts. Cody Allen pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up his

28th save.

Cubs 4, Cardinals 3

CHICAGO — Jason Heyward hit a go-ahead RBI single with two outs in the seventh to help Chicago complete a sweep of St. Louis.

Heyward finished with three hits for the Cubs, who have won six

straight and climbed 17 games above .500. They also moved to six

games ahead of third-place St. Louis in the National League Central.

Dexter Fowler hit a three-run homer to tie the game off Cubs starter Jose Quintana.

Pedro Stop (5-4) earned the victory after throwing a scoreless

inning and Wade Davis secured his 31st save in as many chances. Fowler flew out to the warning track in the ninth with a runner on to end the game.