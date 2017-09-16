Odom searching for answers after blowout loss to Purdue (VIDEO)

Breakdowns in all-three aspects of the Missouri Tigers game plan led to a blowout 35-3 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers at Faurot Field on Saturday afternoon. Missouri (1-2) has scored a combined 16 points since its 72-43 season-opening win over Missouri State. The Tigers managed just 203 total yards.

In the second quarter, Missouri’s offense was flagged on four consecutive plays. Drew Lock struggled for the second straight game, completing 12 of 28 passes for 133 yards with two interceptions.

Mizzou was held to just 203 total yards of offense and the only points came on a a 29-yard Tucker McCann field goal as time expired in the half. Even that was mishandled by Odom.

The Tigers gained a first down and the clock stopped with 12 seconds to reset the ball. The Tigers had two timeouts remaining, but elected to run a play. By the time they got the snap off and threw a pass to the endzone, eight second ticked away. Missouri took one of their timeouts with the clock stopped at four seconds to bring out the field goal unit.

Mizzou could have stopped the clock by snapping the ball and Lock throwing the ball in the ground, which would have given them a second down with ten seconds. Or immediately called timeout and had 12 seconds to potentially run two plays for a touchdown.

The Tigers defense allowed Purdue to score touchdowns on its first three drives of the game and led 28-3 at halftime. David Blough completed 22 of 28 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown. Elijah Sindelar completed 4 of 6 passes for 85 yards and one touchdown as Purdue continued with a two-QB system.

After the game, Barry Odom didn’t have the answer after saying his team had a great week of practice. That hard work is not carrying over to the field.

“Shouldn’t be,” when I asked coach Odom if there was a confidence issue with this team. “We’ve got a lot of really good players. We’ve got to get it figured out.”

Watch Odom’s press conference.