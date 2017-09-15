STLCards cut down Reds in rubber match

Luke Weaver allowed just two hits and an unearned run in six innings as the Cardinals beat the Reds 5-2 at Busch Stadium. Weaver ran his record to 6-and-1 on the season. Jose Martinez singled in two runs and Tommy Pham hit a two-run homer for St. Louis, which took two-of-three in the series. The Cards have won nine of their last 11.

>>Cardinals At Cubs Today

The Cardinals now have a prime opportunity to gain ground in the NL Central. They open a three-game series against the first-place Cubs this afternoon at Wrigley Field. Carlos Martinez will pitch for St. Louis and John Lackey for Chicago. The Cardinals are three games back in the division and two-and-a-half out of the second NL wild card.

>>Cubs Blow Away Mets For Three-Game Sweep

The Cubs used a pair of five-run innings to blow away the Mets 14-6 at Wrigley Field. Anthony Rizzo and Jordan Heyward homered for Chicago, which scored 39 runs to sweep the three-game series. Mike Montgomery got the win. The Cubs lead both the Cardinals and Brewers by three games in the NL Central. Chicago hosts St. Louis today.