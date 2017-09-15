Michael Brown not surprised by verdict in Stockley case

Protesters are in downtown St. Louis to express their outrage with today’s not guilty ruling in the murder trial of a former police officer. Michael Brown, Sr. whose son was killed in Ferguson in 2014, says he’s protesting in support of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith’s family.

“I can understand how the family actually feels. It’s a repeat of what I went through,” says Brown. “I’m reliving. I’m reliving, right now, what this family is going through.”

Jason Stockley, 36, shot and killed Smith, who was African-American, during a 2011 police chase.

Brown says he’s not surprised by the verdict.

“They were preparing for whatever was going to happen,” says Brown. “So they basically let us know what they were going to do.”

The 2014 killing of Michael Brown, Jr. in Ferguson sparked several days of protests that were sometimes violent.