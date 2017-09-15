Indians walk-off with their 22nd straight win. Royals blow chance to end streak

The Indians rallied off Royals relievers Kelvin Herrera and Brandon Maurer to pull out a 3-2 victory to extend their winning streak to 22 games. Herrera gave up a two-out double in the ninth to Francisco Lindor to tie the score for his fifth blown save. Maurer failed to retire any of the three batters he faced in the 10th. That spoiled a solid start by rookie Jake Junis, who allowed one run over five-and-two-third innings.

>>Duffy Will Come Off DL, Start Sunday

Danny Duffy threw a side session and will start Sunday in Cleveland. Duffy has been on the disabled list since August 26th with an elbow strain. With Duffy’s return, Royals manager Ned Yost has indicated he may go to a six-man rotation for the remainder of the season. Also, Duffy’s court date for an August 28th DUI arrest has been rescheduled from Tuesday to October 20th in Overland Park, Kansas Municipal Court.

>>Soria Will Return Tomorrow

Reliever Joakim Soria will rejoin the Royals tomorrow in Cleveland. Soria is on the disabled list with an oblique strain, missing 26 games. He returned to Arizona to be with his wife for the birth of their third child on Thursday.

>>Royals Fall Further Behind In Wild Card Standings

(Cleveland, OH) — card slot with 16 games remaining. While the Twins won in 10 innings over the Blue Jays, the Royals lost in 10 innings in Cleveland. The Royals dropped to 72-and-74 for the season. Royals left-hander Jason Vargas will start today against the Indians, seeking his 16th victory.