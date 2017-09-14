Reds slam their way past Cardinals

Ryan Sherriff gave up a grand slam to Eugenio Suarez in a five-run fifth inning as the Cardinals lost 6-0 to the Reds at Busch Stadium. St. Louis managed just five hits off three Cincinnati pitchers. Rookie Tyler Mahle went the first five to earn his first major league win. Jack Flaherty started and lost for the Cardinals. Jose Martinez had two hits for the Cardinals.

>>Cubs Crush Mets With 16-Hit Attack

Albert Almora Jr. homered and drove in six runs as the Cubs crushed the Mets 17-5 at Wrigley Field. Javier Baez went 4-for-5 with a home run as Chicago banged out 16 hits. Jon Lester earned the win. The Cubs lead the Brewers by two-and-a-half games and the Cardinals by three atop the NL Central. They finish their series with the Mets tonight.

>>Brewers Top Pirates

Eric Thames hit a two-run shot to help the Brewers take the rubber match of a three-game series against the Pirates, 8-2, at Miller Park. Brett Phillips had two hits and three RBI, while Chase Anderson improved to 10-and-3. Anderson allowed one earned run in five-and-one-third innings.

>>Cardinals Wrap Up Series With Reds Today

The Cardinals wrap up their three-game series with the Reds this afternoon at Busch Stadium. Luke Weaver puts his 5-and-1 mark on the line against Cincinnati’s Amir Garrett, with first pitch at 12:45 p.m. The Cardinals are 76-and-69, three games behind the Cubs in the NL Central and three-and-a-half behind the Rockies for the second NL wild card.