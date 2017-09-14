Mizzou grad students show opposition to Trump’s immigration policy reversal

A coalition of Mizzou graduate students have staged a campus protest to stand united with immigrants in jeopardy of being deported. The action is in response to President Trump overturning a policy that defers deportation, offers work permits and gives educational opportunities to undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Democrats say Trump’s move is counterproductive because DACA immigrants are helping the economy and were brought to America without a choice.

The president is giving Congress six months to pass legislation that would protect the individuals from being deported.

Members of the military, professionals and college students seeking work visas make up about 800,000 DACA recipients, including about 3,500 in Missouri.