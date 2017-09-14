Missouri recovers more than $2.6 million in Medicaid fraud payments

Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says his office has recovered more than $2.6 million in fraudulent Medicaid payments in the first six months of this year. Hawley’s office has worked with other agencies to reach settlement agreements with six health care providers.

“Medicaid fraud will not be tolerated in Missouri,” Hawley says. “My office is firm in its commitment to protect taxpayer money and ensure that it is used properly.”

Hawley encourages individuals to report suspected Medicaid fraud to his office. State law provides that a whistleblower could be entitled to 10% of any Medicaid fraud money recovered in a civil suit as a result of their tip.

Missourians can report suspected Medicaid provider fraud and abuse through the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Hotline at 800-286-3932 or online at http://ago.mo.gov/divisions/medicaid-provider-fraud.