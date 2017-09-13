Top issues expected to fizzle in Missouri Legislature’s veto session today

A state legislator under fire for her death wish against the president is expected to dodge a hurdle today. Republican Lt. Governor Mike Parson indicates on Twitter that his call to have Maria Chappelle-Nadal, D-University, expelled from office lacks the required Senate votes to do so.

The Missouri Legislature’s annual veto session today could still include a vote by the Senate to condemn Chappelle-Nadal for her remark about the president. Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh, D-Bellefontaine Neighbors, has removed Chappelle-Nadal from her committee assignments.

The University City Democrat has apologized for her comment about Trump.

It’s unknown whether State Rep. Warren Love, R-Osceola, will get similar attention in the House for saying that Confederate vandals should be hung from a tall tree with a long rope. State Rep. Nick Marshall, R-Parkville, is expressing frustration about their words.

Who would have ever guessed that Warren would one day be Maria’s guardian angel?

Mo. politics is as crazy as its weather. — Nick Marshall (@nickmarshall30) August 31, 2017

Some members have denounced Love’s actions while others are outraged and have gone as far as calling for his resignation.

Another issue grabbing extra attention ahead of today’s veto session involves funding cuts to about 8,000 seniors and disabled Missourians. A Twitter post by Parson also indicates there’s not enough support for his call on the legislature to find $34 million in alternate funding for in-home and nursing home care.

During the final seconds of this year’s regular legislative session, the legislature set their differences aside to pass the bill. Members have been looking for another compromise since Republican Governor Eric Greitens’s veto of the bi-partisan bill that would have taken unused state funds to offset the costs of the care services. He says the measure would jeopardize funding for abused children, injured workers and first responders.

A veto override attempt is not expected today that would have authorized the sale of $48 million in state bonds to fund a new arts building at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Governor Greitens says the bill is too costly to taxpayers and booted the measure after the school announced a new funding source for the plan. The bill passed during the regular session with enough votes to overturn the governor’s veto.

According to the Missouri Constitution, both chambers will gavel in today at 12 p.m. Members can meet for up to ten days. The session is expected to finish this week.