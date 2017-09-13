Smith picks up offensive player of the week honors

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and Minnesota Vikings
quarterback Sam Bradford were named offensive players of the week
in their respective conferences for Week 1 to kick off the NFL
season.
Smith put together one of the best games of his career in Kansas
City’s 42-27 victory over the New England Patriots, completing 28
of 35 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns to earn the AFC
honor announced by the league on Wednesday.
Bradford was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his
performance against the New Orleans Saints, going 27 of 32 for 346
yards with three touchdowns en route to a 29-19 win.