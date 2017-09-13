Smith picks up offensive player of the week honors

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith and Minnesota Vikings

quarterback Sam Bradford were named offensive players of the week

in their respective conferences for Week 1 to kick off the NFL

season.

Smith put together one of the best games of his career in Kansas

City’s 42-27 victory over the New England Patriots, completing 28

of 35 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns to earn the AFC

honor announced by the league on Wednesday.

Bradford was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his

performance against the New Orleans Saints, going 27 of 32 for 346

yards with three touchdowns en route to a 29-19 win.