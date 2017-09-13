Another attempt underway to restore cuts to Missouri’s seniors and disabled

A measure has overwhelmingly failed today in the state House that would have restored in-home and nursing home care cuts to about 8,000 elderly and disabled Missourians. During today’s annual veto session of the Missouri Legislature, Senate Leader Ron Richard, R-Joplin, and House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, say budget members in both chambers will try to develop a financing source that will preserve the care services. Also under consideration is restoring provider rate cuts, including cuts to private duty nurses who administer in-home neonatal care.

“It’s our job even in tough budget years to protect our most vulnerable citizens,” says Richard. “Preserving funding for in-home and nursing care is important to both chambers, and together with the House, we can come up with a plan to keep those funds for senior services intact.”

“Finding a viable solution to preserve these critical services for disabled Missourians has been, and continues to be, a top priority for the Missouri House and for the General Assembly,” says Richardson.

Richard and Richardson have asked Sen. Mike Cunningham and Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick to develop a proposal over the next three weeks. They say once an acceptable plan is found, they will discuss available options to put the proposal into effect.