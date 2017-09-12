U.S. Education Secretary to visit Missouri this week

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is coming to Missouri this week. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that her visit is part of her tour to tout innovation in education from elementary school to college. She’s also making trips this week to other Midwestern states, including Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas.

The time and location of DeVos’s visit to Missouri have not been announced. Missourinet has contacted the U.S. Education Department for more details.

DeVos supporters say she will restore local control on education issues through her pursuit for more school choice. She faced a backlash in late February after she called historically black colleges and universities “real pioneers” of school choice.

In a historic vote of 50 to 50 with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a deadlock, the U.S. Senate confirmed in February DeVos as education secretary. It’s the first time a vice president has broken a tie on a presidential cabinet nomination.

News of DeVos’s visit comes on the same day a Missouri legislative committee is discussing ways to find common ground to expand charter schools statewide.