The Bill Pollock Show–I called Barry Odom and we talked about the Cross firing at #Mizzou (PODCAST)

I called up and talked with Mizzou head football coach Barry Odom. You’ll get a chance to hear him talk about the firing of defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross. The timing of the firing is questionable, but if you don’t have your entire coaching staff on board with what you’re trying to do as a program, better to cut ties after week two, then let something linger throughout the season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid beautifully puts into perspective the injury that All-Pro safety Eric Berry suffered. If anyone can come back from a season ending injury, it’s Berry who fought his way back from cancer.

I think any of the three teams in contention for the Central Division could make the World Series. Um, have you seen what the Dodgers have done lately? I picked them in August, but will the Indians have enough left in October following a win streak that has reached 19 games and closes in on a major league record?