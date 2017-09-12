Missourinet 7 a.m. News 9-12-2017

Top Stories: Some passionate discussions are likely to unfold today during a legislative committee hearing at the Missouri Capitol about a possible statewide charter schools expansion. Chairman David Wood of Versailles hopes a workable solution can be found that all sides can live with. And Missouri’s Electric Cooperatives are sending 155 linemen to Georgia and Florida this morning, to help utility crews in the path of Hurricane Irma. Association of Missouri Cooperatives Vice President Jim McCarty says the linemen will be performing various duties.