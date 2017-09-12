Hammel gets hammered by the White Sox. Duffy eyes a return to the rotation

Jason Hammel allowed 10 hits and five runs in just three-and-a-third innings as the Royals lost 11-3 to the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Chicago banged out 17 hits off five Kansas City pitchers. Hammel slipped to 8-and-11 with the loss. Brandon Moss hit a solo homer and Lorenzo Cain collected two hits and an RBI for the Royals in defeat.

>>Royals, White Sox Remember 9-11

The Royals and White Sox moved up batting practice last night for pre-game ceremonies on the 16th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks in New York City. A moment of silence was held, with a theme of “We Shall Not Forget” around the ballpark. Players, coaches and umpires all wore caps that included a side patch of the American flag.

>>Royals and White Sox have a quick turnaround.

The Royals and White Sox play the second of their three-game series this afternoon at “The K.” It was moved to a day game because of the U2 concert tonight across the parking lot at Arrowhead Stadium. Sam Gaviglio starts for KC and Dylan Covey for Chicago. The Royals are three games out of the second AL wild card.

>>Royals’ Duffy Could Return To Rotation This Weekend

The Royals may have left-hander Danny Duffy back in the rotation for this weekend’s series in Cleveland. He threw a simulated game yesterday and said his arm felt really good. Duffy has been on the disabled list resting and rehabbing a low grade pronator strain. He says he may have to get it taken care of after the season, but is okay to pitch for now.