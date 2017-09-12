2018 schedules for #Royals and #STLCards are set

The St. Louis Cardinals will open their 2018 season on Thursday, March 29 in New York against the Mets at Citi Field as part of a season-opening six-game road trip that will also take them to Milwaukee for three games. St. Louis will open the home portion of their 2018 campaign on Thursday, April 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks as part of a six-game home stand with Arizona and Milwaukee.

The Kansas City Royals will open the 2018 season at Kauffman Stadium against the White Sox on Thursday, March 29.

The Royals travel to St. Louis from May 21-23, and they will host the Cardinals on the weekend of Aug. 10-12. Kansas City will also host Interleague matchups vs. Milwaukee (April 24-25), Cincinnati (June 12-13) and the Chicago Cubs (Aug. 6-8). The road Interleague schedule will take the Royals to Milwaukee (June 26-27), Pittsburgh (Sept. 17-19) and Cincinnati (Sept. 25-26).

The Cardinals will host the Cubs for three weekend series at Busch Stadium (May 4-6, June 15-17 & July 27-29). Coming out of the Major League Baseball All-Star break, the Cardinals will play the Cubs seven times over 11 days with four games in Chicago, including a nationally-televised showcase game on Thursday, July 19 at Wrigley Field.

In addition to the series with the Royals, the Cardinals 20-game interleague schedule will include a pair of two-game home-and-home series with the Chicago White Sox (May 1-2 at Busch Stadium & July 10-11 in Chicago) and the Minnesota Twins (May 7-8 at Busch Stadium & May 15-16 at Minnesota). In addition, there will be a three-game home interleague series against the Cleveland Indians (June 25-27) and a three-game road series at Detroit (Sept. 7-9).

Royals schedule

Cardinals schedule