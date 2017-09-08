Missouri Supreme Court judge to be sworn in today

Brent Powell, 46, will be sworn in today as the newest Missouri Supreme Court judge. More than 200 guests are expected to witness him taking the oath of office this afternoon at the Supreme Court Building in Jefferson City.

A native of Springfield, Powell earned his bachelor of arts, magna cum laude, in 1992 from William Jewell College. After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law in 1996, he worked as an associate at the Kansas City law firm Lathrop & Gage LC. He then spent four years as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Platte County before joining the United States attorney’s office for the western district of Missouri.

His seven-year tenure there included terms as deputy chief and chief of the general crimes unit as well as executive assistant United States attorney. Powell had served more than nine years as a circuit judge in the 16th Judicial Circuit (Jackson County) when Republican Governor Eric Greitens appointed him to the Supreme Court of Missouri in April.

Powell replaces former Judge Richard Teitelman, who died last November at his home in St. Louis.