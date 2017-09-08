Herrera blows save as Royals lose ground in the wild card

Kelvin Herrera gave up three runs in the top of the ninth inning as the Royals lost 4-2 to the Twins at Kauffman Stadium. It was his fourth blown save of the season. Jorge Polanco singled in the go-ahead runs to cap the rally. Brian Dozier’s bases-loaded sac-fly to the wall in left scored the tying run for Minnesota, which won its second straight on the heels of a three-game slide. Robbie Grossman homered for the Twins.

Alex Gordon and Whit Merrifield had RBI singles in the fifth to put KC in front 2-1. Starter Sam Gaviglio allowed one run in five innings in a no-decision.

>>Royals Take On Twins Again Tonight

The Royals take on the Twins again tonight at “The K.” It’s the second of their four-game series, with Ian Kennedy set to start for KC and former Royal Ervin Santana for Minnesota. The Royals are third in the AL Central at 69-and-70, 14-and-a-half games behind the first-place Indians and three-and-a-half games out of the second AL wild card.