The Bill Pollock Show–Former #Mizzou reporter now covers the Gamecocks so yeah I’ll talk with him! #Royals and #STLCards making a run (PODCAST)

Regardless of which side of the state you cheer for, the question is the same about our baseball teams? Are the Royals and Cardinals like that basketball team that falls behind by 20 points in the first half, rallies to tie the game only to see the other team go on a 10-0 run to close out the game?

Will all of the grinding by our teams take a toll on their chances to actually get over the hump and make the playoffs?

Tom Brady is ridiculous at home. That doesn’t bode well for the Chiefs tonight. I’ll explain.

I interview a sports reporter that not only covered Mizzou football, but now covers the South Carolina Gamecocks. Trust me when I say he’s good at his…I helped hire him! I’ll explain and we’ll break down this first SEC game for the Tigers.