Royals return the favor on the Tigers with late inning blow out

Salvador Perez hit two home runs as the Royals erupted for 11 runs late to crush the Tigers 13-2 at Comerica Park. That brings the Royals’ total to 170 homers, topping the club record of 168 set in 1987. Whit Merrifield contributed a career-best three doubles and drove in three runs, while Alcides Escobar had four hits. Winning pitcher Jason Hammel limited the Tigers to two runs over six innings.

>>Moustakas Leaves With Bum Knee

Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas left in the seventh inning of the 13-2 victory over the Tigers with right lateral knee inflammation. Moustakas says he plans on being in the lineup tonight against the Twins at home. Manager Ned Yost says he could DH Moustakas, who has been battling knee issues for six weeks.

Gaviglio Will Make HIs Royals’ Debut Tonight

Sam Gaviglio [[ Guh-VEE-leo ]] will become the 14th starting pitcher used by the Royals this season. Gaviglio will start tonight against the Twins in the opener of a seven-game homestand. The Royals acquired Gaviglio off waivers from the Mariners. He went 3-and-5 with a 4.62 ERA in 12 appearances, 11 of them starts, with Seattle. He lost his last four Mariners starts and was sent back to the minors after a July 18th loss to the Astros.

>>Soria, Duffy Throw Side Sessions

Danny Duffy and Joakim Soria each threw 17 pitches off the mound with no problems. The two Royals pitchers on the disabled list are scheduled to throw between 15-and-25 pitches tomorrow at Kauffman Stadium. Soria is probably closer to coming back because he is primarily a one-inning reliever. Duffy needs to build up his pitch count to start.