Missourinet 7 a.m. News 09-07-2017

Top Stories: Missouri Governor Eric Greitens says he has no plans to call a special session to force out a pair of state lawmakers. Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal and House member Warren Love made controversial comments on Facebook last month. Greitens says he believes both should be removed, but lawmakers have the power to do so without a special session. And Governor Greitens has not taken the National Guard off the table to handle possible turmoil when a verdict is announced in a former St. Louis police officer’s trial. Protesters have threatened mass disruption if Jason Stockley is cleared of first-degree murder.