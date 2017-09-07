Missouri college students plan walkout against immigration policy’s end

To stand in opposition to the Trump administration’s decision to end DACA, some students at Missouri State are staging a walkout. Those involved will start to march at noon on Friday to the amphitheater in front of Strong Hall on the MSU campus.

In the amphitheater, participants will hear from Uniedo Nuestros Orígenes (UNO) President Melvi Cifuentes, and MSU College Democrats President James Moore.

Mr. Moore initiated the student coalition (with UNO, MSU NAACP, and MSU College Democrats) that urges university administration to take concrete actions toward protecting our undocumented and DACA students.

Participants will also sign letters to Congress demanding that senators support DACA recipients, send faxes to senators via Resistbot, and stand in solidarity with those affected.

DACA is an Obama-era program that defers deportation, offers work permits and gives educational opportunities to undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

In a news release, those organizing the event said, “MSU students, staff and faculty recognize that ending DACA is in direct violation of the university’s three pillars of public affairs, and cannot, in good conscience, stay silent in the face of such a horrific lack of empathy.”

Missouri has about 3,500 DACA recipients.



By Bailey Strohl of KSGF