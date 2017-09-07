High school football rankings for the week of 9/4/17

CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Kirkwood (15), 3-0, 150, 2
2. Park Hill, 3-0, 124, 3
3. Blue Springs, 2-1, 123, 1
4. CBC, 2-1, 106, 4
5. Eureka, 3-0, 92, 5
6. Lee’s Summit West, 2-1, 72, 7
7. Rock Bridge, 3-0, 68, 8
8. Rockhurst, 2-1, 40, 9
9. Lindbergh, 3-0, 20, NR
T10. Francis Howell, 3-0, 13, 10
T10. Hazelwood Central, 2-1, 13, 6
Also receiving votes: Ritenour (3-0), 2; Jefferson City (2-1), 1; Lee’s Summit North (2-1), 1
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Vianney (12), 3-0, 147, 1
2. Staley (3), 3-0, 130, 3
3. Fort Zumwalt North, 3-0, 128, 2
4. Liberty, 3-0, 102, 5
5. Fort Osage, 3-0, 83, 6
6. Battle, 2-1, 77, 4
7. Chaminade, 2-1, 66, 7
8. William Chrisman, 3-0, 32, 10
9. Webster Groves, 3-0, 24, NR
10. Ozark, 2-1, 23, 8
Dropped out: No. 9 Pattonville
Also receiving votes: Nixa (3-0), 5; Carthage (1-2), 4; Pattonville (1-2), 2; Raytown (3-0), 2
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Webb City (15), 3-0, 150, 1
2. Carl Junction, 2-1, 125, 3
3. Kearney, 2-1, 114, 4
4. Parkway Central, 3-0, 97, 6
5. Hannibal, 2-1, 90, 5
6. Harrisonville, 2-1, 74, 2
7. MICDS, 2-1, 60, 7
8. Parkway North, 2-1, 45, 10
9. Platte County, 2-1, 34, 8
10. Raytown South, 2-1, 12, NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Ladue
Also receiving votes: West Plains (3-0), 8; Camdenton (2-1), 7; Grain Valley (2-1), 3; Ladue (1-2), 3; St. Mary’s (3-0) 3
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. McCluer South-Berkeley (15), 2-0, 150, 1
2. Blair Oaks, 3-0, 132, 3
3. Park Hills Central, 3-0, 113, 5
4. Chillicothe, 3-0, 86, NR
5. Mt. Vernon, 3-0, 78, 8
6. Maryville, 2-1, 59, 2
T7. Center, 2-1, 51, 9
T7. Eldon, 3-0, 51, NR
9. Seneca, 3-0, 49, 10
10. Miller Career, 1-2, 29, 4
Dropped out: No. 6 Southern Boone, No. 7 Monett
Also receiving votes: Cassville (2-1), 10; Southern Boone (2-1), 10; Monett (2-1), 6; Lutheran St. Charles (3-0), 1
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lamar (14), 3-0, 149, 1
2. Trinity (1), 2-0, 136, 2
3. Lutheran North, 3-0, 114, 4
4. Ava, 3-0, 102, 5
5. Mountain Grove, 2-1, 82, 3
6. Centralia, 3-0, 81, 6
7. South Callaway, 3-0, 65, 7
8. Brentwood, 3-0, 36, 9
9. Lexington, 3-0, 24, 10
10. Lathrop, 3-0, 17, NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Cardinal Ritter
Also receiving votes: Cardinal Ritter (2-1), 15; Caruthersville (2-1), 4
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Valle Catholic (12), 3-0, 145, 2
2. Monroe City (3), 3-0, 130, 3
3. Marceline, 3-0, 117, 4
4. Hamilton-Penney, 2-1, 99, 1
5. Lincoln, 3-0, 90, 5
6. Hayti, 3-0, 76, 6
7. Pierce City, 3-0, 53, 8
8. Westran, 3-0, 52, 7
9. Thayer, 2-1, 31, 9
10. Lockwood, 3-0, 17, 10
Also receiving votes: Wellington-Napoleon (3-0), 14; Plattsburg (2-1), 1