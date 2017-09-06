Three Missouri companies to add 800+ jobs

Hundreds of new jobs are headed to Missouri during the next few years by way of two Kansas City area companies and an eastern Missouri business. Governor Eric Greitens, R, has announced today that senior healthcare insurance company Spring Venture Group of Kansas City will hire about nearly 700 workers. The company’s $25 million expansion will also allow it to move into a larger facility.

A restaurant technology company called Rosnet plans to create about 50 new jobs. The average annual salary of the positions are about $70,000.

The firm will invest more than $3.3 million to expand its facility where it today employs 66 people. Rosnet is located in Parkville near Kansas City.

Seyer Industries in eastern Missouri’s St. Peters is adding about 125 workers. A $25 million capital investment will also allow the company to expand its facility by about 70,000 square feet.

The company manufactures higher-level parts for the aerospace and military industries.

“Our mission is more jobs and higher pay and we are getting results,” says Greitens. “856 new jobs is 856 lives changed. It’s 856 families’ lives changed.”

The expansions will lead to a combined investment of $53.3 million into their Missouri operations.