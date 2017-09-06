Martinez, Bader come up big to carry #STLCards to another win

Jose Martinez went 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI to lead the Cardinals to an 8-4 win over the Padres at Petco Park. Harrison Bader added a three-run shot for St. Louis, which has won three in-a-row and five of its last six games. Michael Wacha pitched six innings of four-run ball for his 11th win.

>>Cardinals Continue Series In San Diego Tonight

The Cardinals continue their series with the Padres tonight in San Diego. Jack Flaherty starts the third game of the four-game set for St. Louis. Dinelson Lamet starts for SD. The Cardinals are third in the NL Central at 71–and-67, four games behind the first-place Cubs and three out of the second NL wild card.

>>Cardinals Call Up Valera

With Matt Carpenter nursing a shoulder injury, the Cardinals are again dipping into the minors for some help. They promoted infielder Breyvic Valera from Triple-A Memphis to join the big league club. The 25-year-old was batting .314 with eight home runs and 48 RBI with the Redbirds. Valera has spent eight years in the minors.