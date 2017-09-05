University of Missouri study: Tweeting during debates increases political knowledge

University of Missouri researchers at the Political Communication Institute (PCI) have found evidence that social media engagement—or social watching— during last year’s presidential debates has benefits for those engaged on Twitter while watching the debates on TV. A pair of studies have found that issue-based tweeting is directly related to greater knowledge gained, and social watching actually helps viewers solidify their beliefs around their chosen candidates.

“Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, we were particularly interested in exploring the influence of social media, including Twitter, on voters’ political attitudes and behaviors,” said Mitchell S. McKinney, professor of communication and director of the PCI. “Our debate studies were designed to drill down and go beyond the partisan attacks and angry rants politicians often post to see if a voter’s social media engagement serves a useful function. Ideally, we wanted to assess if those following and tweeting during the debates actually learned anything about political issues.”

In the first study, researchers asked debate viewers to tweet while watching the 2016 Democratic and Republican presidential primary debates while following specific instructions. Some debate viewers were asked to tweet their partisan reactions in support of the candidate they preferred. Other participants were asked to be objective in their reactions to the candidates, and focus particularly on fact-based tweeting about claims made by the candidates during the debate.

“Our results first indicated that greater engagement with Twitter while debate watching actually enhances learning, as those who tweeted more frequently during the debate scored higher on post-debate knowledge questions,” says McKinney.

However, not all tweeting is created equal.

“Those participants who engaged in greater issue tweeting showed more knowledge acquisition than debate viewers who tweeted more about candidate image. Overall, these results show that social watching and tweeting can actually facilitate greater acquisition of political knowledge when viewing a debate,” says McKinney.

In the second study, researchers sought to understand how individuals process political information presented in debates while using social media, or the “second screen” environment.

“First, we found that debate watchers focused more attention on campaign issues than on candidate images,” says Ben Warner, associate professor of communication in the MU College of Arts and Science and a member of the PCI faculty. “This finding suggests that citizens’ political dialogue can transcend the usual attack of one’s political opponent and partisan criticism that is often featured on social media.”

Researchers confirmed that participants involved in issue tweeting had greater knowledge outcomes from their debate watching and scored higher on post-debate questions. Finally, those debate watchers who participated in more frequent issue tweeting were more confident in their political wisdom, and were more likely to agree or disagree with candidates’ positions.

Future studies will continue to investigate the connection between social media and politics, including the content of citizens’ political tweets and how televised debate viewers process and learn from candidates’ campaign debates.