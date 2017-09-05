STLCards win comes with a price. Carpenter and Pham go down with injuries

Carlos Martinez threw a three-hit shutout to outduel Luis Perdomo as the Cardinals beat the Padres 2-0 at Petco Park. Martinez struck out 12 while allowing just three singles and three walks to improve to 11-and-10. Yadier Molina provided the offense with a two-run single in the fourth. St. Louis has won four of its last five games.

>>Carpenter, Pham Exit With Injuries

The Cards lost third baseman Matt Carpenter and left fielder Tommy Pham to injuries. Carpenter came out of the game in the fifth inning with tendinitis in his right shoulder, while Pham left in the seventh with a sore shoulder after sliding head first on a stolen base.

Carpenter described the discomfort as “a sharp pain” and said a cortisone shot and/or MRI scan are both “on the table” as options. Pham feels with some treatment he’ll be ready to go Tuesday night. He just returned to the lineup after missing a game with sore thumb.

>>Cardinals Clash With Padres Again Tonight

The Cardinals play the Padres again tonight at Petco Park. It’s the second of their four-game series in San Diego, with Michael Wacha slated to oppose former Royals pitcher Travis Wood. The Cardinals are 70-and-67, five games behind the Cubs in the NL Central and three games behind the Rockies for the second NL wild card.