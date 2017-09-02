Royals get much needed win over Twins, Moose ties Balboni’s HR mark

The Royals piled up five runs in the third inning and held on to edge the twins, 7-6, in Minneapolis. Mike Moustakas highlighted the five-run third with a three-run homer. For Moose, it was his 36th of the year, tying Steve Balboni for the franchise mark in a season.

Balboni, reached his mark on the final game of the season. The Royals still have 29 games to play.

“I’ve been telling you guys the whole time, I’m not really thinking about it too much,” Moustakas said. “You know, maybe once it got to 35 it started creeping in my head a little bit. That’s when I started trying to do a little bit too much. Tonight, I was kind of relaxed. I just tried to put a good approach together.”

Brandon Moss added a two-run shot in the sixth for Kansas City. Jason Hammel pitched into the seventh inning and earned the win. Dillon Gee got chased in the third inning, falling to 1-and-2 for Minnesota. The Twins had their four game win streak snapped.