Northwest Missouri State starts title defense with a win. Scores and recaps from D-II openers

Northwest Missouri State, ranked No. 1 in the AFCA top 25, handed first-year coach Rich Wright an impressive first win with a 34-0 victory over No. 4 Emporia State.

Central Missouri Mules Football (1-0) got off to a slow start, but helped by a 19-0 run in the second half, came back for a 28-23 win over Pittsburg State (0-1) on opening night.

The Lindenwood football team opened up its 2017 season with a 35-14 loss to Central Oklahoma.

The visiting Fort Hays State Tigers scored on their first five possessions and didn’t look back as the Missouri Southern football team fell 48-7 in Joplin.

A strong defensive effort was overshadowed by offensive miscues in a 14-3 season opening loss at Nebraska-Kearney for the Missouri Western football team and first-year head coach Matt Williamson.

The Michigan Tech Huskies scored 24 straight points to break a 14-all tie and down the Truman State Bulldogs 38-14 in the season opener on Thursday night.

The William Jewell College football team hosted South Dakota School of Mines and fell behind early in a 42-27 loss in Liberty.