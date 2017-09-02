Missouri football rankings, 2017-week 3

CLASS 6
1. Blue Springs (15), 2-0
2. Kirkwood, 2-0
3. Park Hill, 2-0
4. CBC, 1-1
5. Eureka, 2-0
6. Hazelwood Central, 2-0
7. Lee’s Summit West, 1-1
8. Rock Bridge, 2-0
9. Rockhurst, 1-1
10. Francis Howell, 2-0
Also receiving votes: Raymore-Peculiar (1-1), Ritenour (2-0), Lee’s Summit North (1-1), Lindbergh (2-0), Jefferson City (1-1)
CLASS 5
1. Vianney (14), 2-0
2. Fort Zumwalt North, 2-0
3. Staley (1), 2-0
4. Battle, 2-0
5. Liberty, 2-0
6. Fort Osage, 2-0
7. Chaminade, 1-1
8. Ozark, 2-0
9. Pattonville, 2-0
10. William Chrisman, 2-0
Also receiving votes: Webster Groves (2-0), Glendale (1-1), Nixa (2-0), Carthage (0-2), Lebanon (2-0)
CLASS 4
1. Webb City (15), 2-0
2. Harrisonville, 2-0
3. Carl Junction, 1-1
4. Kearney, 1-1
5. Hannibal, 1-1
6. Parkway Central, 2-0
7. MICDS, 1-1
8. Platte County, 2-0
9. Ladue, 1-1
10. Parkway North, 1-1
Also receiving votes: Raytown South (1-1), Grain Valley (2-0), Camdenton (1-1)
CLASS 3
1. McCluer South-Berkeley (12), 1-0
2. Maryville (3), 2-0
3. Blair Oaks, 2-0
4. Miller Career, 1-1
5. Park Hills Central, 2-0
6. Southern Boone, 2-0
7. Monett, 2-0
8. Mt. Vernon, 2-0
9. Center, 1-1
10. Seneca, 2-0
Also receiving votes: Eldon (2-0), Cassville (1-1)
CLASS 2
1. Lamar (15), 2-0
2. Trinity, 1-0
3. Mountain Grove, 2-0
4. Lutheran North, 2-0
5. Ava, 2-0
6. Centralia, 2-0
7. South Callaway, 2-0
8. Cardinal Ritter, 2-0
9. Brentwood, 2-0
10. Lexington, 2-0
Also receiving votes: Caruthersville (2-0), Mtn. View-Liberty (0-2)
CLASS 1
1. Hamilton-Penney (15), 2-0
2. Valle Catholic, 2-0
3. Monroe City, 2-0
4. Marceline, 2-0
5. Lincoln, 2-0
6. Hayti, 2-0
7. Westran, 2-0
8. Pierce City, 2-0
9. Thayer, 1-1
10. Lockwood, 2-0
Also receiving votes: Plattsburg (2-0), Wellington-Napoleon (2-0), South Shelby (2-0)
The 15-member media panel includes Sam McDowell, The Kansas City Star; Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Jim Powers, High School Sports Caravan; Cameron Teague, The Columbia Tribune; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Mike Scott, Ozone Sports; Harrison Keegan, The Springfield News-Leader; Tim Leible, The Rolla Daily News; Thomas Huitt-Johnson, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B Connoley, KRES radio; Chris Pobst, Sikeston Standard-Democrat; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe; and Josh Mlot, Southeast Missourian.