Lock breaks #Mizzou pass records in big win over MSU (VIDEO)

Mizzou used a strong second half to finally put away a feisty opponent in Missouri State. During the Tigers 72-43 win, junior QB Drew Lock set school records with seven passing touchdowns and 541 yards, and 815 yards of total offense.

Lock surpassed 5,000 passing yards for his career, becoming the 8th QB in Tigers’ history. Lock has 5,252 yards…good for seventh all-time.

No QB at Mizzou had more than five TDs in a game (Chase Daniel-5 times, Maty Mauk-2 times).

Records are meant to be broken!! Way to go @DrewLock23, well deserved! #SixTDs #ShowMe — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) September 2, 2017

Daniel worked with Lock and the Tiger quarterbacks this summer and Lock talks about the influence the former Tiger signal caller had on his development over the summer.

Lock wasn’t the only Tiger to have a monster day.