Chillicothe ends Maryville’s 48-game regular season win streak

–Paul Sturm of ChillicotheNews.com wrote that Chillocothe’s 24-0 win over Maryville on Friday was “one of the great victories in Chillicothe High School’s storied football history.” The Maryville Spoofhounds had won its last 37 Midland Empire Conference and 48 regular-season contests.
–On a 4th and 9 from the Kickapoo 44, Joplin completed a touchdown strike to pull out the 18-17 win.
–A fight in the stands between students forced school officials to end a game 9:44 left in the fourth quarter in a game that Park Hill won 42-0 over Park Hill South.
–3rd ranked Blair Oaks improved to 3-0, but lost their starting quarterback
–Rock Bridge continues to win, beating Columbia cross-town rival Battle 9-0.
8-man
Greenfield 58 Chilhowee 16
Kansas City East Christian (Kan.) 44 Northwest (Hughesville) 32
Mound City 54 Albany 6
Norborne 64 North Shelby 14
North Andrew 60 Pattonsburg 20
North Nodaway 44 South Nodaway 34
Rock Port 70 Stewartsville 6
Sacred Heart 56 Osceola 8
Southwest (Livingston County) 58 DeKalb 6
Stanberry 92 King City 58
Tarkio 40 South Holt 32
Worth County 82 Braymer 12
Class 1
Strafford 30 Marionville 2
Windsor 18 Tipton 2
Fayette 56 Schuyler County 6
Monroe City 38 South Shelby 6
Plattsburg 10 Lawson 6
Appleton City 32 Rich Hill 7
Princeton 52 Milan 7
Principia 42 Crystal City 7
Sarcoxie 59 Miller 7
Scotland County 35 Paris 8
Hayti 49 Chaffee 9
Harrisburg 34 Salisbury 12
Lincoln 51 Slater 14
Lockwood 49 Forsyth 14
Malden 42 Portageville 14
Adrian 14 Midway 12
Lathrop 21 Penney 20
Westran 21 Knox County 20
Sweet Springs 32 Concordia 21
Ash Grove 22 El Dorado Springs 20
Archie 24 Drexel 22
Polo 26 South Harrison 24
Wellington-Napoleon 46 Santa Fe 26
Willow Springs 40 Cabool 27
Marceline 28 Brookfield 0
Gallatin 30 Maysville 8
Skyline 31 Stockton 21
Valle Catholic 39 Caruthersville 34
North Platte 35 Mid-Buchanan 32
Thayer 38 Liberty (Mountain View) 35
East Buchanan 36 West Platte 6
Kelly 38 St. Vincent 6
St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 51Orrick 40
East Prairie 43 Scott City 33
Trenton 46 Putnam County 27
Pierce City 47 Jasper 0
North Callaway 49 Mark Twain 0
Liberal 53 Northeast (Kan.) 0
Centralia 55 Louisiana 6
Crest Ridge 60 Lone Jack 13
Fair Grove 83 Pleasant Hope 0
Class 2
Ava 22 Mountain Grove 19
Bishop LeBlond 42 Cameron 0
Blair Oaks 34 Versailles 14
Bowling Green 60 Clopton with Elsberry 20
Brentwood 45Missouri Military Academy 0
Buffalo 52 Diamond 0
California 12 Warsaw 8
Charleston 47 MidEast MO FB Sr. H. 0
Clark County 22 Macon 20
Clinton 55 St. Michael the Archangel 21
Cole Camp 20 Carrollton 13
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 21 Fulton 14
Jefferson (Festus) 42 Herculaneum 0
Knob Noster 41 Butler 0
Lafayette County 49 Summit Christian Academy 14
Lamar 30 Aurora 6
Lexington 46 St. Pius X (Festus) 12
Odessa 43 Holden 14
Osage 31 Hallsville 6
Owensville 61 Cuba 20
Palmyra 34 Highland 14
Salem 34 Houston 7
South Callaway 48 Wright City 6
St. James 40 Hermann 8
Trinity Catholic 57 Cardinal Ritter 0
Van Horn (Independence) 61 Sherwood 0
Van-Far 13 Montgomery County 6
Class 3
Chillicothe 24 Maryville 0
Dexter 38 Central (New Madrid County) 0
St. Francis Borgia 42 Duchesne 3
Clayton 21 Jennings 6
Eldon 29 Southern Boone 7
Perryville 28 Fredericktown 7
Pleasant Hill 21 Richmond 7
Winfield 20 Confluence Prep Academy Charter 8
Logan-Rogersville 29 Hollister 12
Seneca 41 McDonald County 13
Mexico 55 Marshall 14
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 30 Nevada 14
Fort Osage 35 Lee’s Summit 14
Ft. Zumwalt West 41 DeSmet 18
Springfield Catholic 20 Marshfield 7
Marquette 20 Hazelwood West 13
Althoff Catholic 21 Helias Catholic 15
Mt. Vernon 25 Monett 20
Hannibal 26 Boonville 7
Francis Howell North 28 Ft. Zumwalt South 27
Center 28 Pembroke Hill 7
Central (Park Hills) 28 Potosi 20
Gateway 34 Vashon 12
Reeds Spring 36 Bolivar 16
Rockwood Summit 37 Fox 36
Francis Howell Central 40 St. Charles West 15
Cassville 45 East Newton 7
Union 47 Sullivan 19
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 49 Christian 14
Francis Howell 51 Ft. Zumwalt East 7
Hillsboro 52 Ste. Genevieve 21
Lutheran St. Charles 53 Bishop DuBourg 0
Northeast (Kansas City) Central Academy (gm susp’d – will resume Sat. at Noon)
Class 4
Belton 61 Winnetonka 15
Camdenton 28 Lebanon 20
Carl Junction 35 Ozark 14
Central (Cape Girardeau) 40 Farmington 35
DeSoto 35 Windsor (Imperial) 0
Excelsior Springs 23 Oak Park 0
Hillcrest 42 Waynesville 34
Jackson 55 Sikeston 8
Kearney 21 Grandview 0
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 36 Benton 26
Liberty (Wentzville) 35 St. Dominic 28
McCluer 30 Seckman 14
Moberly 21 Kirksville 0
North County 42 Festus 14
Pacific 53 St. Clair 21
Parkway Central 43 Oakville 7
Parkway North 49 University City 0
Parkway West 37 Affton 12
Pittsburg (Kan.) 37 Harrisonville 21
Poplar Bluff 45 St. Charles 7
Raytown 49 Grain Valley 14
Raytown South 37 North Kansas City 27
Rolla 53 Parkview 33
Smith-Cotton 34 Warrensburg 12
Smithville 43 Winnetonka 0
Smithville 48 Savannah 18
Staley 62 Platte County 27
Webb City 42 Republic 0
Webster Groves 28 Ladue Horton Watkins 21
West Plains 42 Glendale 18
Willard 28 Bolivar 24
Class 5
Parkway South 17 McCluer North 0
William Chrisman 20 Truman 0
Eureka 31 Pattonville 7
Willard 19 Neosho with Neosho Christian 7
Central (St. Joseph) 28 Ruskin 8
Waynesville 34 Hillcrest 42
Vianney 35 Providence Catholic (Ill.) 14
Nixa 38 Central (Springfield) 0
Liberty 42 Liberty North 7
Carthage 42 Branson 7
Timberland 49 Holt 14
Class 6
Rockhurst 35 Bentonville 8
Lee’s Summit North 29 Blue Springs South 16
Joplin 18 Kickapoo 17
Ritenour 20 Northwest (Cedar Hill) 0
Fayetteville (Ark.) 22 Blue Springs 17
Christian Brothers College 40 Edwardsville 19
Kirkwood 41 Lafayette (Wildwood) 21
Lee’s Summit West 41 Raymore-Peculiar 7
Warrenton 35 Troy Buchanan 28