Cardinals use six-run 9th inning to top Giants

The Cardinals reeled off six runs in the ninth inning as they dropped the Giants, 11-6, in San Francisco. Stephen Piscotty capped the frame with a two-run homer, and Kolten Wong put the Cards up for good with an RBI-single. Randall Grichuk and Harrison Bader also went deep for St. Louis.

Tyler Lyons came away for the win as the Cards improved to 68-and-66 and kept pace with Milwaukee and Chicago who both won.

Jack Flaherty struggled in his major league debut. He lasted four innings and allowed five runs and eight hits, including a homer. He also struck out six.

Johnny Cueto came off the disabled list and tossed five-and-a-third innings of two-run ball in a no-decision for the Giants. Sam Dyson gave up five ninth inning runs to take the loss. Brandon Crawford homered in defeat as the Giants lost their fourth straight game.